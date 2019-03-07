Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Taylor’s Shocking Advice

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 8, reveal that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) mother will give her some shocking advice. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) has never been one to mince her words, and she will give her daughter an honest opinion about the situation she’s currently in.

Even though Steffy says that she is not interested in having Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) back, her actions indicate that she may be in two minds. After discussing Hope’s (Annika Noelle) unusual request with both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy went on to daydream about a future with Liam after each respective meeting. Her thoughts seem to indicate that she has not totally let go of the possibility of making up with her ex-husband.

So when Steffy opens up to Taylor about Hope and Liam, she’s already had some feedback from both her stepmother and father. Steffy will tell her mother that Hope wants Liam and her to get back together, per She Knows Soaps. Hope is willing to sacrifice her happiness for the sake of the girls because she believes that they deserve to have a full-time father in their lives.

Liam vetoed Hope’s request and said that she could not give him away. He felt that Hope would help him and Steffy raise the girls. Although Steffy said that Hope had both the ring and the man, it appears as if she may covet those things again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Taylor will weigh in on Hope, Liam, and Steffy’s situation. She knows firsthand what it is like to have children with a man who is married to another. B&B viewers know that she had a nearly identical situation with Brooke and Ridge while she was raising her children.

Taylor, who has always preached about the sanctity of marriage, will astound her daughter with her opinion. The psychiatrist will insist that Steffy fight for her family, per The TV Watercooler. Taylor regrets that she was not able to give her children the stability of a marriage, and she does not want her daughter to make the same mistake. Although Steffy is a strong role model for her daughters, Taylor feels that they still deserve to have a father figure in their lives.

Steffy will be stunned when Taylor encourages her to fight for a married man. But she may consider the possibility when her mother weighs in on her situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.