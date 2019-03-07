Khloe Kardashian Moving On From Tristan Thompson For Her ‘Mental Health’

Khloe Kardashian is ready to put her relationship with Tristan Thompson behind her for good, and knows that she must move past the rocky romance in order to be the best version of herself.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Kardashian knows that putting her feelings of hurt and anger for Thompson behind her after the couple’s split is the best thing for everyone.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready to move on “for the sake of her mental health, True and the sake of her family.”

As many fans will remember, Khloe and Tristan split last month after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The infidelity marked the second time that Thompson had been busted cheating on Kardashian in the span of a year. Last April, Tristan was caught on video kissing another woman while Khloe was nine months pregnant. She gave birth to their daughter, True, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

This time around, Khloe seemed even more angry. Following an interview where Jordyn told her side of the story, Kardashian called out her former friend on social media, claiming that Woods was to blame for breaking up her family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian changed her tune a bit the next day when cooler heads prevailed. The reality star said that why she was extremely hurt by Jordyn Woods’ actions, ultimately Tristan Thompson was at fault.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Khloe tweeted.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” Kardashian continued.

Khloe then went on to say that she is planning to focus on the things that really matter to her such as her daughter, True, her family, and her health.

Fans will likely see Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic break up with Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.