Bethenny Frankel: Kardashians Dating Athletes ‘May Not Be The Best Idea’

Bethenny Frankel is one of the few people who has been a mainstay of reality TV for as long as the Kardashian family has. Frankel was on the Martha Stewart season of The Apprentice in 2015, and later appeared on such shows as The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Ever After, and Bethenny & Fredrik.

Frankel made some eyebrow-raising comments this week about her reality TV counterparts in the Kardashian universe in the wake of the Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“The Kardashians have showed us many things, but dating young, successful, always on the road, professional athletes, may not be the best idea…” Frankel tweeted earlier this week, presumably in reference to the saga of Thompson and Jordyn Woods. “If you put a steak in front of a dog, they will eat it. We can’t all be [Gisele Bundschen] & Tom Brady.”

Frankel later defended the Kardashians. In the replies to the tweet, when a respondent said the Kardashians have “zero talent,” Frankel tweeted back, “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

This led to an argument in the replies to the tweet over whether Brady’s relationship is so perfect, given that he split with actress girlfriend Bridget Moynahan when she was pregnant in late 2006.

The women of the Kardashian family have a long and extensive history of dating professional football, basketball, and baseball players even before the current controversy. Kim Kardashian dated NFL stars Reggie Bush and Miles Austin prior to her brief marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries.

Khloe Kardashian, prior to Thompson, dated NBA players Rashad McCants, Rick Fox, and James Harden, and was married to former NBA player Lamar Odom, in addition to reported stints dating NFL players Derrick Ward and Odell Beckham Jr. and baseball player Matt Kemp.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner appear to have avoided dating athletes, her younger sister Kendall Jenner currently dates Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and was previously linked to NBA players Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin. Kendall Jenner’s appearances at Simmons’ home games led to a petition (per The Inquisitr) by fans of the team to get her banned from the arena, but then the 76ers went off on a long streak of wins in games when Jenner was present.

The family’s relationship with athletes goes back a number of years, as Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, was a friend and attorney of O.J. Simpson.