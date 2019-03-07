The SF Giants’ Cameron Maybin Is Arrested For A DUI

Maybin expresses regret for his actions.

On Friday, March 1, during the early morning hours, Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was jailed for a DUI arrest in Scottsdale, AZ. At the time of his arrest, Maybin’s blood-alcohol level was nearly double that of the.08 legal limit, registering at 0.142. Since his arrest, Maybin has publicly apologized and stated that he is disappointed in himself. Maybin also hopes that he can offer some good through this publicized event and provide a way for others to learn from his mistakes.

“It’s very disappointing,” Maybin said, according to the SF Chronicle. “I take a lot of pride on how I carry myself, conduct myself. I’m very disappointed about the situation…. I was extremely cooperative, extremely respectful. It’s not the way I wanted to start off my Giants career, but I think people know my character. I don’t think this defines my character by any means.”

At around 2 A.M. March 1, Maybin was pulled over by Scottsdale police initially for driving over the speed limit and wandering into a new lane. Once he was pulled over, officers could smell alcohol on his breath. Also, his eyes appeared to be red and watering. Maybin had been out drinking earlier that evening at Scottsdale’s night spot, Ocean 44. Maybin was also very cooperative with police, according to the SF Chronicle.

Maybin was honest with police once he was pulled over. He admitted that he had consumed about 5 glasses of wine, and then tried to take a nap to sober up before getting into his car, according to TMZ. Maybin thought he was sober enough to drive, but his breathalyzer test shows otherwise.

Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Friday morning, Scottsdale PD confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Areahttps://t.co/QjOPlMh1XM pic.twitter.com/JdDfcu3X5Y — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 5, 2019

To his credit, Maybin hasn’t tried to hide anything from his team, the Giants. In fact, last month, Maybin signed a $1.75 million contract with the team. The Giants have stated that they know about Maybin’s arrest, are looking into the situation, and also reported the information to the league. Maybin, for his part, told Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations, and manager Brucy Bochy about his arrest quickly. Maybin even apologized to Bochy.

To Maybin’s surprise, he found that his team was supportive of what had taken place.

“I was surprised how open people were and how they reached out to me and gave me a little comfort and let me know, ‘We know that this is an honest mistake and you’re one of the good guys in the game.’ That meant a lot to me,” Maybin said, according to the SF Chronicle.