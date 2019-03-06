Taylor Swift Shares That Her Mom Is Battling Cancer Again

Swift first revealed her mother's cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea, is once again battling a cancer diagnosis, People is reporting. Swift wrote an essay for Elle where she listed thirty things she’s learned in her life before she turns 30-years-old this year. This essay revealed many personal details about Swift, including the fact that her mother’s cancer had come back after first being diagnosed with it four years ago.

“I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Swift said. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Swift first shared the devastating news of her mom’s diagnosis on Tumblr in April of 2015. The singer explained that normally she likes to share details of her life through music, but that her family thought she should address it as soon as possible. Swift says she has asked her mother to get a check-up as her Christmas present. While Andrea showed no signs and felt fine, Swift and her brother felt that it was important to keep on top of their parent’s health. Andrea was diagnosed with cancer, although Swift shared that the specifics surrounding the diagnosis and the treatment plans for it were to remain private.

Taylor Swift accepts the 50th Anniversary Milestone Award for Youngest ACM Entertainer of the Year from her mother Andrea Finlay during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Swift wrote that her mother wanted to encourage everyone to get checked out despite their busy lives, as it could make a huge impact on your prognosis depending on how early you go to the doctor. Swift also added that her mother would not be appearing on as many tour dates. Her parents have been frequently spotted at her shows over the years, with many fans coming up to interact with them. Andrea is said to be one of Swift’s biggest supporters, and Swift even penned the sweet tune “The Best Day” about spending her childhood being raised by her beloved parents.

On the night before Mother’s Day last year, Swift dedicated her performance of the song to her mother.

“I want to dedicate this one to my mom,” she announced to the audience in Santa Clara, California. “And I want you to think about anybody in your life who has mothered you and been there for you and made you who you are.”