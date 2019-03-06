Tristan Thompson’s New Mystery Woman Finally Revealed Amid Messy Split With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson wasted no time moving on following his highly publicized breakup with Khloe Kardashian. Days after his debacle with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn, the Cleveland Cavaliers star made headlines when he posted a photo in a restaurant. Tristan shared a photo of his plate but a manicured hand was also included in the photo. Of course, it didn’t take long for media outlets to figure out the manicured hand belonged to a mystery woman Tristan Thompson had taken out on a date.

Initially, there were no details about the woman but now her identity has reportedly been revealed. According to Love B. Scott, Tristan Thompson was spotted again at Nobu on the evening of Tuesday, March 5.

When a photographer spotted Tristan and his new woman, a series of photos were snapped. The NBA baller responded by flipping off the camera but the photographer still managed to get a clear photo of the woman and she appears to be the same woman he was seen with last week.

According to The Daily Mail, she’s been identified as Karizma Ramirez, a 28-year-old model. Now, details about Karizma are also being revealed. It has been reported that the upcoming model was romantically linked to Chris Brown back in 2013. Ironically, that was around the time when he was reportedly still involved with Rihanna.

In addition to Chris Brown, Karizma has also been linked to another NBA player – Shane Larkin. While many of Khloe Kardashian’s fans are likely surprised since Jordyn Woods has been at the center of controversy for weeks, Tristan’s attempt to move on so quickly comes as no surprise given his romantic track record.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Tristan Thompson’s love life and his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian. When the two began dating, Khloe was widely criticized because Tristan was reportedly dating his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. To make matters worse, Jordan was in the third trimester of her pregnancy with Tristan’s first-born child. Around the time of his son’s birth, he entered into a committed relationship with Khloe Kardashian only to find himself at the center of yet another cheating scandal.

During Khloe’s third trimester of pregnancy, Tristan was photographed with another woman. The two had briefly split but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still wanted to give their relationship a chance for the sake of their daughter. However, their reconciliation was short-lived. Several months later, the two opted to go their separate ways for good. But despite the split, there is speculation Tristan and Khloe are far from done with each other. Now, they may be facing a heated child custody battle in the very near future.