‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Cried When He Learned Of Show’s End

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays the beloved Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, revealed what his reaction was like when he found out how the show was going to end.

During an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor admitted that he “bawled his eyes out” when he learned of the show’s finale, adding that he was the last cast member to read the scripts for the eight (and final) season of GoT. He told the late night host that he was “very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding,” which ended up leaving him in tears.

“So it has a happy ending,” Colbert joked, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The TV presenter then pointed out that Game of Thrones has been “a big cultural definer for the 2010s,” and jokingly accused the 32-year-old and the rest of his co-stars for being to blame for the current state of world affairs. Harington quipped back, explaining that he has a theory that the series actually “screwed the political landscape.” And when Colbert asked him if it was because it made the Lannisters (one of the families in the show known for being extremely ruthless and wicked) “an acceptable form of ruling family,” he gave the following reply.

“No, I just felt that certain, you know, political figures tried to emulate Joffrey and things went a bit wrong.”

“He’s got the hair,” Colbert joked, referencing the sadistic and cruel young king from the series, Joffrey Lannister, who was played by Irish actor Jack Gleeson, 26. The late-night host, who’s a well-known fan of Game of Thrones, tried to squeeze out the actor for some details about the show’s upcoming season, but to no avail.

GoT fans went crazy when the trailer was released on Tuesday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the first of what will likely be several trailers offered glimpses into the last season of the acclaimed series, that may — or may not — be indicators of what will happen in the end.

The trailer showed many of the show’s main characters, including Arya, who appeared to be running from someone or something, villainess Cersei Lannister offering a presumptuous smirk, and Kingsguard Captain Jaime Lannister, who is seen without his signature sword, leaving fans to wonder if he will make it alive until the end. The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14 on HBO.