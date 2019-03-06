Kylie Jenner Posts First Picture Since Becoming World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

It’s official: Kylie Jenner has surpassed Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

After months of speculation, the 21-year-old finally reached the milestone that Forbes had predicted. And of course she couldn’t mark the occasion on social media, so she took to Instagram to share one of the photos from her Forbes photo shoot, along with a screen shot of the announcement.

Kylie looked equal parts chic, professional, and sexy in a snakeskin pant suit, paired with a tight light pink turtle neck top. She wore her long raven locks in her signature wavy style with a side part, while keeping the makeup color palette centered around pink shades — including an almost-lavender lipstick shade and a bright pink blush to help enhance her cheekbones. She also rocked bright pink nail polish.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now officially worth one billion dollars. Much of her wealth comes from her company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she is the sole owner of. The makeup company was launched in 2015 with the release of the wildly popular, $29 lip kits, but has since grown into a full-fledged cosmetics brand offering dozens of products, from highlighters to lipsticks to the recently-announced setting powders.

While the company itself is estimated to be worth $900 million, that coupled with product endorsements, advertising, and her KUWTK revenue, has turned Kylie into the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The brand’s revenue has seen a steep growth in the past few months, ever since Kylie signed a cistribution deal with Ulta, which allowed for her products to be sold in the beauty retailer’s 1,000-plus stores across the country. Before that, Kylie Cosmetics products were only available for purchase through the online store or the occasional pop-up shop. An estimated $55 million worth of products were sold ever since they hit the stores in November 2018, with many selling out in the first few hours.

“It’s the power of social media,” Kylie explained. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

And while it was a big day for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she actually spent the day celebrating her friend’s birthday instead, as she shared a series of Insta stories of her and her friends enjoying themselves at the birthday party. But because she knows that hard work pays off, she also made sure to remind her followers that she’s launching new products this Thursday, which will surely add to her already whopping fortune.