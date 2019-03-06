Watch FC Porto Vs. AS Roma UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16 2nd Leg Online

Portuguese champions FC Porto need just one goal if they can keep a clean sheet at home to eliminate Serie A side AS Roma and advance in the UEFA Champions League.

Two teams coming off devastating domestic defeats over the weekend must get back on track in a hurry, as UEFA Champions League survival hangs in the balance for both Portuguese Primeira Liga champions FC Porto and Serie A side AS Roma play the second leg of their Rod of 16 knockout tie. Though they trail 2-1, Porto need only score a single goal while keeping a clean sheet at home, as the UEFA website reported. That scenario sees them through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. But if Roma can protect their lead, they get to the quarterfinals for their first time since 2008, in the match that will live stream from Portugal’s second-largest city.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Western European Time at the 50,000-seat Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Wednesday, March 6.

That start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Time in Italy. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is also set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Azuis e Brancos vs. I Giallorossi match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 7.

Porto have not won a Champions League knockout match in their last six tries, according to Sky Sports, and Coach Sergio Conceicao has counseled his team not to try to do too much in the game.

“We need to win the game, but not so quickly. We have to be at a good level defensively; Roma have the third-best attack in Serie A. Balance will be essential to get the win. There’s no need for a battle-cry. The game is in our hands,” Conceicao said on Tuesday, as quoted by Sky.

Teen sensation Nicolò Zaniolo scored both goals for AS Roma in the first leg victory. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

