Denise Richards Reveals How Husband Aaron Phypers And Her Daughters Feel About Her Role On ‘RHOBH’

Is the whole family on board?

Denise Richards appeared on an episode of Live! With Kelly & Ryan earlier this week and during her appearance on the morning talk show, she opened up about how her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her daughters, 14-year-old Sam, 13-year-old Lola, and seven-year-old Eloise, feel about her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I told [my daughters] there’s no pressure,” Richards explained, via a report from The Daily Dish on March 5.

Richards shares her two oldest children with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and adopted her youngest child in 2011 as a single mother.

“Whenever they want to film, they do. If they don’t; they don’t,” Richards continued. “They liked doing it and then sometimes they were like, ‘I don’t feel like doing it,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay.’ They were busy with their friends.”

According to Richards, her oldest daughters liked some aspects of production but ultimately became fearful of the way in which their friends at school would respond to the storylines of the show. As she explained, many of her children’s friends, and their moms, tune into the Bravo TV reality series each week.

As for Phypers, who Richards married in September of last year, she said he was “great” on camera. However, when he first saw the series, he didn’t understand it.

“He goes, ‘I don’t know what this is; it’s like talking heads,’ and called them fighting ladies,” Richards revealed.

Richards has long been friends with a number of members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, including Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville, and during Monday’s episode of Live! With Kelly & Ryan, she admitted to getting some helpful tips from Rinna before joining the show.

During filming on Season 9, Richards filmed with the full-time members of the show and also with Glanville, who returned to the cast in a cameo role after leaving her full-time position in 2015. As fans of the series well know, Glanville is a rival to Lisa Vanderpump and after Vanderpump had a falling out with the rest of the cast, she suddenly turned up in a guest spot.

As the ninth season of the show continues, fans will see more and more of Richards’ life at home in Malibu with Phypers and her three daughters.

To see more of Richards and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.