Luke Perry’s Daughter Breaks Silence Following Father’s Death: ‘I’m Not Really Sure What To Say Or Do’

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, is finally breaking her silence following her father’s tragic death.

The 18-year-old tends to remain out of the spotlight and has done so since news of her father suffering from a stroke broke. But this afternoon, Perry broke her silence by taking to her Instagram account and thanking fans for the outpouring of support.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

She continued the post by saying that while she cannot individually respond to the hundreds of messages that she has received from fans all over the world, she assures followers that she has seen their messages and they have definitely not gone unnoticed. The teen also tells fans that she appreciates them for sending positivity to herself and to her family, who are going through a really tough time.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she continued the post. “So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Along with the heartfelt post, Sophie included a sweet photo of herself and her late father. In the image, Sophie puts her arm around her dad and they both smile big into the camera. It is unclear where they are in this particular image but there appears to be farm animals just behind them.

It comes as no shock that Sophie’s Instagram followers have given the post a lot of attention with over 6,000 likes in addition to 900 plus comments and growing by the second. Of course, many fans commented on the post to wish Sophie and her family well during this difficult time while others commented on what a great guy Luke appeared to be.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Sophie was far away when she learned of her father’s stroke. The 18-year-old was expected to be in Malawi for 6 months, where she was doing charity work but once she heard of her father’s health issues, Sophie cut her trip short and rushed back to California to be by her father’s side.

Luckily, the teen made it back to Burbank, California just in time to say goodbye to her father before he passed away on Monday, March 5.