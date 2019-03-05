NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray Met With Seahawks At Combine

Rumors are flying around NFL circles that the Arizona Cardinals will draft quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft in April. Doing so would fulfill a prediction made by new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who said last year that he would pick Murray if he were choosing number one, and would probably necessitate the Cardinals trading last year’s first round pick, quarterback Josh Rosen.

Now, one of the Cardinals’ divisional rivals have also inquired about Murray.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Seattle Seahawks met with Murray at the annual NFL combine over the weekend. They were, in fact, one of ten teams to meet with the Heisman Trophy winner at the combine, joining Arizona, Oakland, the New York Giants, Jacksonville, Miami and Washington, as well as an unnamed tenth team.

King described the meeting as “probably just fact-finding.” Teams have been known to meet with players at the combine without specifically planning to draft them; sometimes a team will take a meeting just on the off chance that the player unexpectedly slips in the draft to the spot where the team is choosing. Seattle holds the 21st pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

The Seahawks, unlike most of the teams that met with Murray, have a quarterback in place, in Russell Wilson, who appears to be their long-term solution at the position. Wilson, who has taken the Seahawks to a pair of Super Bowls, is only signed for one more season, but a Seattle Times column in January stated that the Seahawks will attempt to address Wilson’s contract this offseason.

– Are the #Seahawks seriously considering Kyler Murray in the draft?

– What does that mean for the future of Russell Wilson in Seattle?

– Would the Seahawks considered a move at QB? Tune in to @BobGrozandTom now to hear the guys debate what's next: https://t.co/aYdBbdWFAI pic.twitter.com/opxKNROU4W — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) March 5, 2019

TV and radio host Colin Cowherd, in February – per The Big Lead – speculated that Wilson may be eying a move to the New York Giants, because the quarterback’s wife, the pop singer Ciara, allegedly wants to be there rather than Seattle.

However, no other NFL reporter has backed that up since, and Giants coach Pat Shurmur said last week that the Giants plan to bring back veteran Eli Manning at quarterback. The Giants are also expected to draft a quarterback this year.

The latest NFL mock draft posted to NFL.com by Daniel Jeremiah on Tuesday has Murray going to Arizona with the top overall pick and the Giants selecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State with the sixth pick. Jeremiah also has the Seahawks taking defensive tackle Ed Oliver of Houston with the 21st pick.