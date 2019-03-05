Kevin Jonas Reveals That His Youngest Daughter, Valentina, Was Not Too Fond Of Priyanka Chopra At First

While most Jonas family members welcomed Priyanka Chopra into the family with open arms, there was on pint-sized Jonas who took a little while to warm up to her.

Currently, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas are making their press rounds to promote their new single “Sucker” and the trio stopped by the The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night where they chatted a little about the family dynamic and their personal lives. As fans know, Nick Jonas recently tied the knot to actress Priyanka Chopra in two ceremonies in India.

Corden asked Kevin if his two daughters, Valentina and Alena, approve of the newest member of the family and Kevin said that while his girls do approve of her now, but it took a little bit of time for Valentina to warm up to the idea of Chopra and her Uncle Nick getting cozy with one another.

“At first it was a little rough going for my youngest daughter Valentina,” Kevin said before revealing that she is “very connected” to Nick.

During their first meeting with Priyanka, Kevin explained that she would put her hand around Nick’s shoulder as a sign of affection. But when Valentina saw Chopra putting her arms around her uncle, she put her foot down.

“And every time her hand would go around, and he was holding Valentina, she would just push it off,” Kevin explained.

“She’s very territorial,” Nick chimed in.

Luckily, Valentina has warmed up to who is now her Aunt Priyanka even though it took a little bit of time. Now, the family says that it’s an ongoing joke and they can look back and laugh at it but Kevin says that he didn’t think Chopra thought it was too funny initially.

“I’m not sure Priyanka loved it at first, but they’re cool.”

Currently, the Jonas Brothers are joining forces once again and reuniting with new music and a tour for the first time in five years. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the boys are also teaming up with Amazon studios to bring their documentary to Amazon Prime streaming services.

There is no release date scheduled for the upcoming documentary just yet but it will give fans an “intimate look at their lives.” The Jonas’ also released a statement, saying how excited they are over the new project.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” they said before claiming that Amazon is the best platform because it will reach their fans all over the world.

Sounds like the Jonas Brothers have something really good going once again.