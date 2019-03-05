Celebrities Who Have Died In 2019: Luke Perry And Many Others Add To List In Last Couple Of Weeks

Sadly, the list of celebrity deaths has grown considerably in just the last two weeks.

Entertainment fans of the world are still trying to deal with the sudden and tragic loss of Luke Perry on Monday, but the list of celebrity deaths keeps growing. As reported by Inquisitr, Perry passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week from which he couldn’t recover. Just a few days into March of 2019, though, and the list of celebrities who have died appears to be growing by the day.

Celebrities come from all walks of life and are in many different fields that keep them in the public eye almost daily.

Just three days ago, CBS reported that actress Katherine Helmond passed way at the age of 89. Fans fondly remember her for her work on Who’s The Boss, Soap, and many other TV shows as well as movies throughout her lengthy career.

Along with the passing of Perry, Monday also brought about the death of Keith Flint who was the frontman for the band Prodigy. The New York Times reported that the Instagram account of the band first revealed Flint’s death and that the singer had taken his own life at the age of 49.

On Tuesday morning, wrestling fans woke up to the sad news that the legendary King Kong Bundy had passed away at the age of 61. David Herro, a longtime friend of Bundy’s, confirmed that the wrestler had died on Monday but no details were revealed regarding his death.

WWE is saddened to learn that King Kong Bundy has passed away.https://t.co/SNrSunQYeQ — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2019

It is next to impossible to provide an absolutely complete list of all of the personalities who died this year. There are bound to be some figures which are exempted from the list below, and it should not be perceived as a slight or an insult if said personalities are absent herein.

Here is a list of celebrities who have died this year as of March 4, 2019:

Luke Perry – actor

Katherine Helmond – actress

James Ingram – singer

Beverley Owen – actress

Julius Campbell – football player

Fatima Ali – chef/reality star

Brody Stevens – comedian

Bob Einstein – comedian/actor

“Mean” Gene Okerlund – wrestling personality

Carol Channing – actress

John Coughlin – figure skater

Kaye Ballard – actress

Stanley Donen – director

Keith Flint – musician (Prodigy)

King Kong Bundy – wrestler

Dean Ford – singer/songwriter

Shirley Boone – actress

Carmen Argenziano – actor

Peter Tork – musician (The Monkees)

R.I.P. Peter Tork, founding member of the Monkees https://t.co/m6kFhfaHZW — Exclaim! (@exclaimdotca) February 23, 2019

Kristoff St. John – actress

Karl Lagerfeld – fashion designer

Maxine Brown – singer

Dick Miller – actor

Verna Bloom – actress

William Sheppard – actor

Janie Freeman – singer

Clark Gable III – actor

Frank Robinson – MLB

Albert Finney – actor

Kevin Barnett – comedian

Lisa Sheridan – actress

Annalise Braakensiek – model

Lee Radziwill

Vinny Vella – actor

Julie Adams – actress

Peer Magowan – businessman/co-owner of San Francisco Giants

Daryl Dragon – singer (Captain & Tennille)

One of the strangest and saddest days of the year came on January 2, 2019, when three big-name talents all died. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Bob Einstein, and Daryl Dragon’s deaths were all announced on that one day and it made for a very difficult 12 hours as fans of all three just couldn’t take anymore.

As reported by the Inquisitr, things took an even stranger turn when it was revealed that all three of those celebrities died at the age of 72.