Robert Mueller Is A ‘Class Act’ And An ‘American Hero’, Says Former Donald Trump Lawyer Ty Cobb

'I don’t feel the investigation is a witch hunt.'

Donald Trump’s former attorney Ty Cobb on Tuesday called FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller a “class act” and an “American hero,” and disavowed his old boss’ claims that the investigation is a “witch hunt,” Politico is reporting.

Speaking on Tuesday via ABC News‘s “The Investigation” podcast, Cobb had nothing but praise for the man who is leading the long-running investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents during the 2016 election.

Specifically, Cobb pointed to Mueller’s war record during the Vietnam War, during which he was wounded in action and received a Bronze Star with “V” device for combat valor for rescuing a wounded Marine under enemy fire during an ambush, according to Princeton Alumni Weekly. Cobb said Mueller has a “backbone of steel.”

“He walked into a firefight in Vietnam to pull out one of his injured colleagues and was appropriately honored for that.”

He also said that he’s known Mueller for thirty years, according to The Hill.

“I think the world of Bob Mueller.”

As for the Russia probe that Mueller is leading, Cobb rejects his former boss’ claim that it’s a “witch hunt,” saying that he believes Mueller is a “justice-oriented person” and that Mueller is interested only in getting to the truth and then getting his report to Congress. In fact, the only complaint Cobb has about the investigation is that it has gone on for too long; he noted that he wished it would have wrapped up earlier, though he notes that the timetable of the investigation is no fault of Mueller’s.

When Cobb took the job as White House lawyer, he said, "I have rocks in my head and steel balls." NOW: "I think the rocks may have been ground to sand."https://t.co/brvqkq7cbo — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 5, 2019

Cobb’s effusive praise for Mueller stands in sharp contrast to the statements made by Trump himself, who has often been critical of Mueller, and the probe, in public comments and tweets.

Elsewhere in the podcast, a transcript of which you can read in its entirety here, Cobb spoke of his time in the Trump White House.

After decades in private practice, Cobb joined the White House legal team in in July 2017, serving until he retired in May 2018.

During his time in the White House, Cobb claims that he worked as a sort of barrier between Trump himself, as well as other members of Trump’s legal team, and Mueller himself. Specifically, he says he tried to convince the president and his team that caution and cooperation with the Mueller probe were the way to go. He further claims that once Trump attorney John Down posted a critical tweet about Mueller that Trump felt “unleashed.”