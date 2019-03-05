Michael Jackson’s Kids Going Through ‘Troubling Times’ After Seeing ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary

Michael Jackson’s children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket, are said to be going through a tough time following the release of the Leaving Neverland documentary, which reveals some shocking and disturbing claims against their father.

According to E! News, Michael’s brothers and nephew, Tito, Taj, Marlon, and Jackie, sat down for an interview to discuss Leaving Neverland, a two-part documentary that detailed accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s horrific claims about being sexually abused at the hands of the King of Pop.

When the men were asked how Michael’s three children were taking the backlash, Jackie revealed that they are completely shocked by the allegations, especially because they know Wade and have been close to him in the past.

“They can’t believe it, because they know Wade. They can’t believe what is going on,” Jackie said, adding that it has been “devastating” for Prince, Paris, and Blanket.

“They are going through some troubling times. It’s painful for them,” Jackie continued.

None of the Jackson children have publicly spoken out about the shocking documentary, but Paris did thank YouTube star Shane Dawson for lending support to her and her brothers during the difficult time.

“I am sure they will speak out later,” Jackie said of the children.

The Jackson family also revealed that they’re doing their best to keep their mother, Katherine Jackson, from learning about the graphic and shocking claims brought against Michael in Leaving Neverland.

The brothers said that the allegations would only hurt their mother, who is fragile now that she is older.

Another member of the Jackson family who has yet to speak out about the film is Janet Jackson. However, her family claimed that she’s likely decided to stay silent because she doesn’t want to give the documentary anymore attention, or a bigger platform.

In a recent statement made on his Twitter account, Jermaine Jackson spoke up to defend his brother’s innocence and slam the media, including Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Robson and Safechuck, for “blindly” taking the film at “face value,” adding that a jury had already heard the same allegations during MJ’s trial in 2005, and saw through them enough to declare him innocent of the charges.

The Daily Beast reports that after the documentary aired part two on Monday night, Robson and Safechuck sat down with Oprah for a powerful interview. Winfrey revealed that she believed that the documentary allowed everyone to see the “societal corruption” that is plaguing humanity.

Fans can see Robson and Safechuck’s shocking allegations against Michael in Leaving Neverland, which is currently streaming on HBO.