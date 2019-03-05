‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub & Oliver Maier Call It Quits After Quickie Engagement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and companion Oliver Maier have ended their relationship after a whirlwind six-week courtship and engagement. The couple was to tie the knot on Monday, March 4 in front of a Justice of the Peace in New York City.

Us Weekly reported that multiple sources confirmed the couple was not going to marry as scheduled. Us confirmed on March 2 that the two were still engaged, but had decided not to marry. Now it appears they have split completely according to this latest report.

The couple became engaged without a ring on February 28 during a romantic vacation in St. Barts. Days later, the twosome went shopping for a sparkler but reportedly did not purchase one. According to Entertainment Tonight, Maier is a venture capitalist and the Duke of Provence, which would have made the Real Housewives star a duchess had she gone through with the nuptials.

Maier also owns 15 vineyards in the South of France, as well as two castles according to Bravo.

Staub said to Us of her engagement to Maier prior to their split, ” I am really looking forward to making a new life for myself with Oliver and putting my life on a positive and productive path. This is a new beginning for me and I am excited to see all that it brings.”

Fans were shocked when Staub announced her engagement to Maier not only because they had known each other for only six weeks, but it was just days after her divorce from husband Marty Caffrey was finalized. Staub and Caffrey couple wed in May 2018 and split in September after four months of marriage. Caffrey called her quickie relationship and engagement to Maier “a disgrace” to Us Weekly.

Danielle Staub’s ex-husband says her whirlwind romance and sudden split is “an absolute disgrace.” https://t.co/R0Rfkuzovc — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 5, 2019

Staub has been engaged a whopping 21 times, reported Us Weekly. She has had three marriages; to Caffrey in 2018, Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987 and Thomas Staub from 1993-2007. She is a mother to two adult daughters with Staub; Christine and Jillian.

TMZ reported on March 3 that Staub’s daughters were “pushing back” against her union with Oliver. Staub confirmed this to the news outlet but did not explain further why her daughters reacted in such a way.

The reality star is expected to begin filming season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey shortly. She will not hold a starring role in the series, but will instead be featured as a “friend” of the women on the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which airs on Bravo, will star Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider.