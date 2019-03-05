Saudi Hit Team Burned Jamal Khashoggi’s Body In Oven, Then Barbecued Meat To Cover It It Up, Documentary Says

A new documentary contains chilling and grotesque new allegations about how Saudi assassins disposed of 'Washington Post' journalist' Jamal Khashoggi's murdered body.

One day before CIA Director Gina Haspel gave a closed-door briefing on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October — a briefing that left senators “deeply frustrated by the lack of new information” on Khashoggi’s slaying, according to The Associated Press — a new documentary was broadcast in the Middle East continuing gruesome and shocking new details about the 60-year-old columnist’s death at the hands of Saudi Arabian assassination team.

Khashoggi — an outspoken critic of Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2. Though the CIA has concluded that bin Salman ordered the brutal assassination, according to The New York Times, Donald Trump has expressly refused to blame bin Salman for the murder.

Last November, Trump issued a statement on the killing, a written statement he opened by saying, “America First! The world is a very dangerous place!” according to CNN. Commenting on whether bin Salman knew of the assassination in advance, Trump said, “maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

Trump went on to emphasize that “the United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia.”

But Trump also said that he had refused to listen to an audio recording of Khashoggi’s killing obtained by intelligence agencies from inside the Saudi consulate, as The Inquisitr reported. The recording contained the sounds of Khashoggi being suffocated, and his body carved into pieces by a Saudi doctor using a bone saw.

Donald Trump has refused to blame Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Jim Lo Scalzo / Getty Images

The documentary, which aired on and may be streamed via Al Jazeera Arabic, contains new, never-before-revealed details of what became of Khashoggi’s body after the murder and dismemberment.

While it had earlier been reported, including by The Inquisitr, that following the murder, the killers celebrated over dinner at the nearby home of the Saudi consul in Istanbul, according to Al Jazeera, Khashoggi’s body parts were burned in a large oven in the consul’s home — and following the impromptu cremation, large amounts of meat were barbecued in the over in an attempt to conceal the burning of Khashoggi’s body parts.

“Turkish investigators also found traces of Khashoggi’s blood on the walls of the Saudi consul’s office,” Al Jazeera reported.

To complete the full destruction by fire of Khashoggi’s body took three days, according to the documentary, which is based on interviews with Turkish security officials who were able to monitor the burning which took place in the outdoor oven which burned at temperatures up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, Al Jazeera reported.