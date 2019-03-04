Mackenzie Edwards Talks Marriage With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards, Opens Up About Her First Marriage

Mackenzie Edwards is married to Ryan Edwards from Teen Mom OG. Although he is currently in jail, Mackenzie has been sharing on social media, most recently opening up about her marriage to Ryan and how it has been impacted by the show. She also opened up about her first marriage.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mackenzie took to Instagram Live to talk to her fans about all kinds of things. Aside from revealing that she and Ryan will reportedly be back for the new season of Teen Mom OG, she also talked about how being on the show has impacted her marriage to Ryan.

Although by being on television their lives are on display for the world, Mackenzie didn’t suggest that the show has caused any problems for the couple.

“We both understand it’s a job that we both do and our family benefits from it, and if that’s what they want to do, it’s fine. You can’t blame a TV show for your relationship [problems].”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the couple will reportedly return for the new season of the show. Mackenzie even claimed that she and Ryan had filmed “a bunch of episodes” already. Ryan is currently in jail, but perhaps the filming began before his January 23 arrest.

Her marriage to Ryan is actually Mackenzie’s second marriage. Some fans of the show may know that she was married before and also has a son from that marriage. However, Mackenzie hasn’t shared a lot of information about her first marriage, but on her Instagram Live, she got more candid and revealed more information about it.

It turns out, Mackenzie married her oldest son’s father when she was 17-years-old. She said she married her first husband “to do the right thing.” She then revealed, though, that it wasn’t the right thing at all, claiming that it was actually “the wrong thing” and added that it ended “very badly.”

She also opened up about custody of her oldest son. Mackenzie revealed that while she has “full custody” of her son, she attempts to split the time with her ex-husband evenly.

Mackenzie gave birth to her second child, a son named Jagger, in October 2018. At the time, Ryan was away at rehab. However, not long after the birth of his second child, he was able to return home and spend the holidays with his wife and family.

Ryan Edwards was first introduced to viewers on Maci Bookout’s Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. He has been featured on Teen Mom OG since it began. While all signs point to a new season of the show airing, it is unclear when the new season will premiere.