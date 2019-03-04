Dominic Zamprogna Teases ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Regarding His Return As Dante Falconeri

Fans are anxiously awaiting the return of Dominic Zamprogna and his General Hospital character of Dante Falconeri. Spoilers hint that he’ll be popping up with new scenes soon and the actor recently opened up about his upcoming return to the show.

Zamprogna chatted with Soap Opera Digest about his decision to reprise the role of Dante. He said that he’s “stoked” to be returning and he’s been back on the set since the middle of February. As The Inquisitr shared, Dominic revealed that he was headed back to General Hospital when he posed a selfie via social media and fans have been chomping at the bit for additional spoilers ever since.

The actor explains that Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer, reached out to him a while back to discuss a possible return. Valentini asked Zamprogna if he’d come back for a short arc, acknowledging that Dom wasn’t ready for anything long-term. The two talked about what the storyline would entail and it took off from there.

Dom shared that Frank had expressed some remorse over how Dante’s storyline had wrapped up upon the actor’s departure last year. As viewers have seen, Lulu has been left in limbo with her husband working undercover for all of these months with no end in sight.

Zamprogna wouldn’t reveal any hardcore General Hospital spoilers about what happens with Dante during this return. However, he said he is happy with what’s being done.

“I really like the story, and I’m enjoying the people I’ve been working with. I’m doing stuff with Maurice [Benard, Sonny] and Emme [Rylan, Lulu] and it feels really good.”

Dom noted that he feels confident in saying that his return is thanks to the fans and their love for the character of Dante. Zamprogna added that he knows the show could have recast and it seems clear he’s glad they didn’t. The actor shot four episodes in the first week he was back on the set and he seems to be having a blast.

So far, it’s not known how long Zamprogna will be back on General Hospital. Spoilers haven’t revealed when viewers will get to see his first scenes and nothing specific has emerged in terms of where this storyline is headed.

Robert has good and bad news about Dante's current situation. Which would you like to hear first? @MauriceBenard @EmmeRylan

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/5nIgl1oRpm — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2019

Considering the fact that Valentini seemed disappointed in how Dante left last time, it sounds as if viewers can expect a bit more closure this time. It also sounds as if General Hospital isn’t planning to bring in someone new as Dante, so that would suggest that the writers will lead this down a path that ultimely frees up Lulu once the actor wraps up this return.

Can General Hospital find a way to write Dante back out again in a way that’s satisfying for fans, opens up more storyline possibilities for Lulu, but doesn’t close the door permanently on having Dante around? Additional spoilers should emerge soon regarding Dominic Zamprogna’s return and fans will be anxious to learn more.