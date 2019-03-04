Addiction Counselor Has Created An App To Save The Lives Of Recovering Addicts

Lucien Izraylov has created a free smartphone application to keep recovering addicts on the right track.

Lucien Izraylov knows firsthand how difficult recovering from addiction can be because he’s been through it before. This Evanston, Illinois based 41-year-old came out on the other side of addiction. He was a heroin user himself for twelve years but was able to quit. Now with years of sobriety under his belt, he’s hoping to help others to do the same. He created a smartphone application named Harmredux that is aimed to help recovering addicts on their road to getting clean, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Harmredux is a free app that is meant to help recovering addicts with the daily struggles they will come to face. It helps to connect them to other people that have experienced what they are going through and offer them a support system. It also can be used to help alert medical professionals equipped with overdose-reversal medication, if a relapse does occur.

The app includes a messaging service that will allow recovering addicts to seek the advice of volunteer counselors through the phone via text or email. From there, they can meet up for face to face guidance if necessary. Not every recovering addict has the support of their family or friends. In many cases, their loved ones might not even know about their addiction. Having a sense of support during this time is essential and this app will allow users to lean on others who understand their struggle.

Way to go my friend and fellow advocate Lucien Izraylov!!! https://t.co/iTRGi0a29l — Laura Fry (@BradyIrishRose) March 2, 2019

Harmredux is not meant to violate any sort of privacy, but to provide an alternative for addicts if they want to take it. Users can even remain anonymous if they choose to do so. While Izraylov knows that not every addict will choose to take advantage of the app, he wants them to at least be aware that this is a resource available to them and they don’t have to struggle alone.

“Not everyone will use it, but it’s nice to have an option. It’s a foolproof way to stay alive. It’s strictly to stay there and make sure they don’t die. Just to be within eyesight. If (an overdose) happens, we intervene.”

In his own experience with addiction, Izraylov didn’t want anyone he knew to find out about what he was going through. Wanting to keep his addiction a secret even kept him from receiving the help he knew he needed. While he knows that this app alone won’t solve our nation’s drug epidemic, he hopes it will help some. “I think we need as much as we can out there to keep people alive so they can recover,” he said.