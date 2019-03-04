Cameron Monaghan Has Cameo In ‘Shameless’ Season 9 Finale

It looks like Fiona will get to say goodbye to Ian before she leaves 'Shameless.'

Season 9 of Shameless really shook things up for fans after revealing they would be forced to say goodbye to not one – but two – Gallaghers.

Emmy Rossum, who has played the role of Fiona Gallagher since Season 1, broke the news before Season 9 kicked off that it would be her final season with the Showtime series.

To make things worse, Cameron Monaghan broke the hearts of Shameless fans everywhere when he announced Season 9 would also be his last season. At the time, it was reported that the midseason finale would be Cameron’s final episode as Ian Gallagher.

Both Cameron and Emmy had made it very clear that they want to leave the door open on their characters so they always have the option to return to the series should the opportunity present itself.

Just recently, fans of the Showtime series featuring the dysfunctional Gallagher family learned things had changed with the cast once again and Cameron had already decided he wanted to return to the Showtime series next season.

The Inquisitr predicted two weeks ago there was a good chance that Monaghan would be making a cameo for the Season 9 finale because his name appeared in the cast list. As those who have already watched tonight’s episode of Shameless know, the prediction ended up being true as the promo trailer for the Season 9 finale showed a brief clip of Fiona hugging someone from behind who very clearly looked to be none other than her brother Ian Gallagher.

During the midseason finale, Emmy Rossum’s character Fiona was going through a really hard time and was not able to come to the prison to say goodbye to Ian before he was shipped off to jail. Given the fact that this was believed to be the last episode for the character at the time, some fans took issue with this decision.

Considering the writers’ decision to bring back Noel Fisher so Ian could have his happily ever after with Mickey when it was believed to be his last episode, it would make sense that the writers would have planned to bring Cameron back, even before they knew he was coming back for Season 10, to give Ian and Fiona the proper goodbye that the siblings were denied during the first half of Season 9.

Not ready for the season to be over and Fiona to be gone, but definitely saw Ian in that preview for the finale ???? #Shameless — Jiana (@xojms) March 4, 2019

Preview for the finale of #shameless. Ian can stay in prison if they don’t let Mickey out with him. No one wants a Mickey-less season 10. #NoIanwithoutMickey pic.twitter.com/pvfS7Lelsv — ???? (@easychz) March 4, 2019

Next week promo for the season finale of #shameless is unreal ???????? Fiona is leaving and Ian finally makes a debut; ugh it ain’t gonna be the same without you @emmyrossum — kαssαndrα (@kplascencia216) March 3, 2019

While it is currently unclear how large of a scene Cameron will have in the episode given the fact that he is currently in jail because of his stint as Gay Jesus, it does appear as if he at least gets to hug his sister Fiona goodbye before she leaves the Gallagher family behind.

The Season 9 Finale of Shameless airs next week only on Showtime.