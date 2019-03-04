‘Doc Martin’ Season 9 Returns To Television In September

The popular Martin Clunes series set in Cornwall will return to the small screen in the fall.

The popular Martin Clunes series, Doc Martin will return to television in the United Kingdom and on Acorn TV in the United States in September, for what is thought to be one of two bonus seasons. The comedy series was supposed to wrap up with Season 8, but Clunes and company worked it out with ITV to do two more seasons with one airing in 2019 and the series finale to drop in 2021.

RadioTimes says that filming is going on right now in the Cornwall town of Port Isaac (posing as the fictional Portwenn), and that the series will be televised in the fall. The cast of Doc Martin has a small window in which to shoot in the coastal town as the weather can turn unpredictable. For the first time in years, the region had a snowstorm in February which blanketed Cornwall in a coating of snow, stopping cars in their tracks.

American fans of Doc Martin used to have to wait nearly a year after the show aired in the U.K. to see the latest episodes of the series, but with the streaming service Acorn TV, there is only a slight delay. Returning for Season 9 will be the full cast of Doc Martin including fan favorite, Ian McNeice.

And Cornwall Live says that streaming the series has sparked interest in the region all over the world, boosting tourism so much that the production team has been given an award by the Cornwall tourism board.

The Cornwall town is like an additional character in the series, and upon receiving the award, Martin Clunes talked about how much he loves the place and the people.

“We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there. The county is so beautiful, and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us. It is the best job in television.”

Martin Clunes and company started filming in Port Isaac in 2004 with a production team led by Clunes’ wife, executive producer, Philippa Braithwaite, and all were on hand at the Truro Cathedral to receive the thank you.

Braithwaite says she agrees with her husband’s assessment, saying that they are thrilled that the region they love actually loves them back.