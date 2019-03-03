Kanye West Very ‘Protective’ Of Khloe Kardashian, Has Been Her ‘Biggest Advocate’ Amid Cheating Scandal

Kanye West may not be related to Khloe Kardashian by blood but that doesn’t stop him from being incredibly protective of her.

Following the second cheating scandal that rocked her world, Khloe Kardashian has been leaning on family to help her get through such a tough time in her life. And while she has been leaning on her four sisters as well as momager Kris Jenner, Kanye has also stepped up to the plate, playing the role of a protective brother-in-law.

A source close to the family tells People that West is incredibly protective of the Kardashian family as he considers himself the male figure in their lives. This means, if Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson hurt his family then he is going to make sure to cut them out of his life once and for all.

“Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list.”

The source goes on to say that Kanye, Jordyn, and Tristan were not particularly close in the first place so if he never talks to them again, then he’s fine with it. Kanye is 100% on Khloe’s side amid the cheating scandal and he considers himself to be very protective of Khloe and all of her sisters.

“He’s protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them, he will always be their biggest advocate,” the source dishes.

But if there’s anyone who is taking things just as hard as Khloe is, the insiders says it’s Kim. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “livid” and “angry” about the events that transpired and she too is 100% on Khloe’s side. The mother of three has been doing everything in her power to keep in touch with Khloe and lend her support and an ear if KoKo needs to vent.

And as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, all four of Khloe’s sisters have been instrumental in helping her get her through this difficult time. The girls are making sure that she knows that she is loved and supported, and they want her to make it through this “with her head held high.”

The source also shares that Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, and Kendall have all gone above and beyond for their sister. They reportedly want to make sure that she doesn’t spend any time alone, and that she’s always surrounded by loved ones.

Despite all the hard times that Khloe has fallen on, it’s nice to see that she at least has family by her side.