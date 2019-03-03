Catherine Zeta-Jones Posed With Her Children At Welsh Gala, And The Internet Thinks They All Look Alike

The pictures snapped at New York's Wales National Day Gala has everyone talking.

Fans of Catherine Zeta-Jones will likely never miss her.

The Mask Of Zorro star, who is a multiple-award winner including the Academy Award, is now a mother of two teenage children. While the father of the children is Michael Douglas, it seems that both of them — 18-year-old Dylan and 15-year-old Carys — have inherited their good looks from the mother.

The actress was present at New York’s Wales National Day Gala on March 1, draped in an off-the-shoulder velvet dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and a romantic floral design around the center of the neckline. And while the eyeballs were most certainly on her, it was her 15-year-old daughter, Carys, also wearing an off-the-shoulder dress, who seemed to have the internet go into overdrive. As soon as the pictures from the event were released, social media users could not but compare both children to Catherine herself.

The 49-year-old actress received an honorary fellowship from The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama at the event, reports Hollywood Life. And while that is another achievement for the Chicago star to boot, raising two beautiful children who seem to have inherited her grace and charm is no mean feat either.

The internet simply couldn’t get enough of the three of them together, with users pointing out how the young Carys reminded them of a young Catherine some two decades ago.

Perhaps some of the similarity is intentional, as Carys herself noted in an interview with The Town and Country magazine. The 15-year-old said that much of her fashion inspiration came from her mother.

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me. I’m always looking through her closet.”

Zeta-Jones was quick to return the compliment, saying that her 15-year-old knew how to balance the act.

“She’s modern but age-appropriate,” she said. “I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate.’ Once she said, ‘Mom, I really like this romper.’ I went, ‘Mmm, but don’t you think it’s cut a little too long? Shouldn’t it be shorter?’ She went, ‘Mom, you’re the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.'”

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks incredible alongside her two children https://t.co/rqlPHrvC1U pic.twitter.com/cgkdH7IqXD — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 2, 2019

Catherine Zeta-Jones' children steal the show during New York St David's Day gala to honour their mumhttps://t.co/1jbo2oLIXi pic.twitter.com/XrvpUtFiLU — WalesOnline (@WalesOnline) March 2, 2019

It would be appropriate to see the two children following their parents’ footsteps into show business and their frequent public appearances probably point in that direction. Catherine Zeta-Jones’ fans will not mind that one bit.