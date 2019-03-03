‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Video: Flo Breaks Down Begging Hope ‘Please Don’t Hate Me’

Flo pleads with Zoe to tell Hope the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for the week of March 4-8 shows that the tension will continue to mount as Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) feels the walls begin to close in on her. Flo knows she needs to do the right thing and tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that her baby never died, but Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has other plans for her.

Florence Fulton Begs Zoe To Tell Hope The Truth

Inquisitr details how Flo and Hope will meet at the bar. The former croupier will meet Hope after overhearing a conversation between her and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She hears Hope pouring out her heart to Katie about losing her daughter, and Flo’s heart breaks for her.

However, Zoe is also at the bar. She pulls Flo aside and confronts her. Zoe doesn’t want Flo to reveal who Phoebe really is since she does not want her father to go to jail. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows how torn Flo is when she tries to reason with Zoe. She begs Zoe and tells her, “She’s heartbroken about her baby, and your father deserves to get locked up.”

Just in case Zoe forgot how Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) lured her to Los Angeles, Flo tells her, “He used me.” Flo did not know that Reese had swapped the babies until it was too late. She was already knee-deep in his plot by the time she found out what his scheme was.

Zoe Warns Flo On The Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe made a commitment to her father that she would not tell anyone about the crime he had committed. It seems as if she plans to keep her word and warns Flo.

“We need to protect him. Pack your bags, leave L.A. immediately!”

She tries to scare Flo into leaving town. She threatens her by saying, “If you tell anyone, we will end up in serious trouble.

Flo Breaks Down

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) bumps into his ex-girlfriend at the bar. It appears as if Flo and Wyatt were high school sweethearts, per The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Wyatt will invite his ex to dinner at his house.

Little does Flo know that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will also be present at Wyatt’s home. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows Hope questioning Flo “Are you trying to tell us something?”

A visibly distraught Flo is seated on the couch next to Hope. She tells Hope, “It’s about Phoebe.” It appears as if Flo wants to make a full confession when she asks Hope, “Please don’t hate me.”