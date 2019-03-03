‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Veronica & Kevin Appear To Get Busted

Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter) was a member of an odd “thrupple” relationship with Kevin (Steve Howey) and Veronica (Shanola Hampton). Quickly wearing out her welcome, Kev and V realized Svetlana had too much power and pulled the necessary strings to push her out of their lives forever.

Unfortunately, what Kevin and Veronica realized toward the start of Season 9 was Svetlana played a huge role in managing and maintaining their twin daughters. After struggling to gain control of their twins, it hit them one day that preschool might just be the solution to their problem.

While Kevin and Veronica were successful in getting their girls into preschool, there was a major problem: they only had one slot. So, Kev and V concocted a plan so both girls would go to school and pretend to be the same person. The duo told their daughters it was important they both answered to the same name and pretended to be the same person at school. Moreover, they had to avoid being in the same room the entire time they were there.

According to an Instagram post Shanola Hampton shared with her 1.1 million followers a few hours ago – and spoiler photos released by Showtime of this week’s episode – it appears as if Kevin and Veronica may have finally been busted by the preschool.

While Shanola’s post didn’t reveal anything other than that the duo gets busted, one snapshot reveals both girls, along with Kevin and V, sitting at the preschool. So, it is a pretty safe assumption the jig is up.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

Other photos reveal the girls may have caused damage to the preschool as Kevin stands with a shocked look on his face as he is surrounded by nuns with what appears to be a wooden cross on the ground.

As fans of Shameless have pointed out on social media, in fan groups, and even in the comments of Hampton’s Instagram post, many take issue with the fact that their daughters do not look much alike. Many fans admitted to having a hard time believing anyone could mistake the girls for the same person when it was easy to tell them apart, as they hardly looked like twins.

“Amazing how they didn’t figure it out already,” one fan penned in the comments of the spoiler photos.

“I love y’all but y’all are not fooling anyone with those two random non mixed ‘twins’ lol y’all couldn’t get light skinned twins on here?” a second fan chimed in.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

Only time will tell what happens when the preschool finds out they’ve been providing care for two children instead of just one.

As those who have a subscription to the Showtime streaming app know, this week’s episode of Shameless will hit the streaming app just after midnight. For those without the streaming app, the new episode will air on Sunday evening on Showtime.