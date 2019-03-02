Nina Dobrev Showcases A Lot Of High Leg In Just A Robe For Instagram Fans

Nina Dobrev continues to capture the attention of the world with her Instagram.

Nina Dobrev has captured the hearts, imagination, and attention of millions of people around the world with her acting ability. As she works toward her next acting gig on television or in the movies, she continues to grab the eyes of many with her social media accounts, and especially her Instagram. Her latest post is one that is quite thought-provoking, but in it, she also displays a lot of leg while wearing only a robe.

While many of us keep trying to grow our Instagram following to cross that mark of 1,000, that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Nina Dobrev. Her Instagram account is currently sitting at 17.2 million and that number goes up weekly and sometimes, almost daily.

From Degrassi High to The Vampire Diaries to her newest sitcom Fam, Dobrev has watched her fanbase grow ever-larger with each passing day. She just finished filming a movie called Lucky Day and Run This Town is in post-production, and that is evidence that she keeps very busy.

Fans love keeping up with all that she is doing, and Dobrev is one of the celebrities that enjoys posting on social media. In her latest post, she is sitting on a windowsill in what appears to be nothing more than a robe and contemplating life outside in the city.

Dobrev’s slender legs are pulled up in front of her as she appears to have a lot on her mind, but the caption is quite simple. All that she has written on the photo is the small emoji of a cloud, and it seems to be a darker day outside but there is a slight amount of light above her head.

If you look at the photo itself, there is much more to think about as she has a quote written on the bench she’s resting on.

“Only here among the crowds can you find rest nestled up above the park deep in the city…”

As reported by Daily Mail, Nina Dobrev has spent the last week promoting her new series Fam in New York City. On Friday, she revealed that she’s on the last leg of her promotional tour, and it’s been quite exhausting for her. There is really no surprise that she chose to take a moment for herself, rest, and reflection.

Nina Dobrev is always busy filming another episode or on the set of a movie or promoting her recent work. Fans love to know when she is doing something new for work, but they also enjoy witnessing her personal life and how she lives. If you’re ever wanting to catch up with her, just make sure to follow her Instagram.