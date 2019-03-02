Travis Scott ‘Furious’ Over Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

Travis Scott is currently denying rumors that he cheated on his baby mama, Kylie Jenner, and sources claim that rapper is furious over the headlines.

According to Hollywood Life, Travis Scott is not happy that it’s being reported that he may have cheated on girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, while he was out on tour.

“Travis is furious about the cheating allegations. He denies they ever happened, and he would never hurt the girl he loves. He is upset that the world is aware of the cheating allegations and wants to know who in their circling is betraying him and trying to tear his family apart. He is upset and wants answers,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the cheating rumors were first reported by TMZ, who claims that Scott canceled his concert in Buffalo, and then returned home to L.A. to see Kylie, who allegedly found evidence that he may have cheated on her.

“The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness,” Scott’s rep revealed, seemingly denying the cheating rumors during a week when the Kardashian-Jenner family has been front and center in the media thanks to Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split late last month after it was revealed that the NBA star had cheated with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The drama began to heat up as rumors swirled online. Days later, the reports about Travis Scott’s alleged cheating surfaced, and may have taken the focus away from Khloe and Tristan for a moment, but when Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, everyone began to dish on Kardashian and Thompson yet again.

On Friday after the interview aired, Khloe took to her Twitter account to call out Jordyn, revealing that she was lying during the sit-down, where she claimed that she did nothing wrong, but that Tristn had quickly kissed her before she left his house after a party.

Kardashian called Woods a liar and then claimed that she was the reason that her family broke apart, later adding that she understands Thompson is also to blame, but that she decided not to drag his name in public because he’s stayed quiet on the situation, and because they share a baby girl together.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.