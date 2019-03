Many women dream of having a man like Channing Tatum showering them with adoring compliments publicly over social media. For singer Jessie J, that is very much her reality, and the rest of us will just have to be content with envying her.

On Thursday, Jessie J took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking seductive as she lounged on her side on a stripy blue beach towel covering a lounger. The 30-year-old singer was wearing a black bandeau bikini top with a matching triangle bottom, and a black mesh shirt that left nothing to the imagination, showing off her lithe figure.

She also had on a pair of dark black heart-shaped sunglasses, which she lifted to her forehead for the photo as she looked into the camera. Her toned legs were folded elegantly together, and she was leaning on the lounger on her side with her short dark hair loosely blowing in the breeze. Next to her on the blanket was an assortment of plates of food.

Of course, Jessie J’s boyfriend, actor and dancer Channing Tatum, took to the comments section to provide her with some couple love, according to People Magazine.

“Hottest Instagram food model in [the] game right now.”

The couple were linked to one another shortly after Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, announced their shock divorce in April 2018. Jessie J and Tatum publicly announced their relationship just a few months later in October.

Tatum first posted about his girlfriend to social media in November, praising her concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London and her bravery in telling the audience that she had been struggling with fertility issues and is unable to fall pregnant.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jessie J has also struggled with anxiety and depression, another battle she has been open about and Tatum has been supportive of every step of the way.

Tatum and Dewan share a 5-year-old daughter, Everly, over whom they have a current custody dispute despite originally parting on amicable terms. Tatum filed documents earlier in 2019 requesting shared custody of the little girl with Dewan.

Both parties have moved on quickly from their nine-year marriage, per a previous report by The Inquisitr, with Dewan dating Broadway actor Steve Kazee.