WWE News: Dean Ambrose Removed From Post-‘WrestleMania 35’ Live Event Listings

Earlier this week, reports seemed to hint at the possibility that Dean Ambrose might not be leaving WWE after all, despite his previous decision not to renew his contract with the company. Per The Inquisitr, WWE officials had recently expressed hope that Roman Reigns, who had returned on Monday to announce his leukemia was in remission, could convince his former Shield stablemate to sign a new deal. However, a new report suggests that WWE is still preparing for Ambrose’s potential exit at some point in April.

According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE on Friday removed Ambrose from live events that it has scheduled after WrestleMania 35, which will be taking place on April 7. Likewise, Ambrose is reportedly not booked to appear on any post-WrestleMania episodes of Monday Night Raw. As pointed out by the publication, this could be a sign that Ambrose will make his final WWE appearances around the first week of April, though he could easily get booked once again for live events and televised matches if he comes to terms with the company on a new contract.

Despite his expected departure in April, Dean Ambrose has continued to play a key role on Monday Night Raw amid rumors that WWE could soon be reuniting The Shield. According to WhatCulture, multiple sources have hinted that WWE is planning to have Ambrose, Reigns, and Seth Rollins team up against the villainous trio of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 10. Ambrose is not booked to appear at the event, though as WrestlingNews.co teased, there’s a possibility that could change on next week’s edition of Raw.

At the moment, Ambrose has yet to make amends on-air with Reigns and Rollins despite his apparent babyface turn. However, WhatCulture also noted that WWE had his former Shield “brothers” save him from a four-on-one beatdown on this week’s Monday Night Raw, possibly in an attempt to set up the faction’s rumored reunion at Fastlane.

Dean Ambrose isn’t the only prominent WWE superstar who is not listed for any live events or TV appearances after WrestleMania 35. In a separate report, WrestlingNews.co wrote that Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is only advertised to appear on the red brand’s programming until April 8 — the Raw after WrestleMania — and does not have any live events scheduled after that date. According to the outlet, this is in line with previous rumors that suggested Rousey will soon be taking time off to focus on her plans to start a family with her husband, UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne.