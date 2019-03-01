Khloe Kardashian Calls Jordyn Woods A Liar

Khloe Kardashian has accused Jordyn Woods of lying after she shared her story of what happened on that fateful night she went to a party at Tristan Thompson’s house. During a Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, the 21-year-old former Kardashian insider claimed that she and Thompson were not intimate and that they only shared one kiss as she left his house the next morning.

But on her Twitter page, Khloe insisted that was a lie.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods??” she wrote. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

In a subsequent tweet, Khloe revealed that she and Tristan were working on the issues in their relationship behind closed doors. She also said that if Tristan had lied publicly about it she would call him out as well.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter,” she added. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY.”

During the Red Table Talk episode, Jordyn said that her biggest mistake was going to the party. There had been rumors that she and Tristan had been involved for a month now. But she said that was untrue.

Hollywood Unlocked broke the story and claimed that Jordyn and Tristan looked cozy at the gathering and that the basketball player insisted that guests put their phones away before Jordyn arrived.

During the interview, she told Jada that she had nothing to do with phones getting put away. She also said that things might have looked cozy between them because she was sitting near him and her legs were placed on his. Despite those details, she maintained that they were all having an “innocent” time.

As Jada Pinkett-Smith explained at the beginning of the episode, Jordyn is the daughter of a Smith family friend. She may have been best friends with Kylie Jenner for years, but she met her through their mutual friendship with Jaden Smith, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s son.

While Jordyn may have hoped that this interview would clear her name, Khloe’s tweet means that this situation is probably not over yet. It’s still a case of she said, she said that will likely keep fans engrossed for a long time to come.