Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Plan To Raise ‘Gender Fluid’ Child

Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been clawing for information about the newest addition to the royal family, and though reports here and there have come through about the sex of their unborn child, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have, for the most part, remained mum on the subject. Most recently, Vanity Fair revealed that Markle let it slip at her lavish NYC baby shower that she was having a boy, but now a source has shared that despite whether or not the royal baby is a boy or a girl, the famous couple plan to raise their child “gender fluid.”

As Page Six reported, Markle gushed over her unborn baby and shared some of the more unique ways that she and Prince Harry plan on bringing the baby up in modern culture.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was ‘fluid.’ She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

This isn’t the first stretch from the royal-norm that both Harry and Meghan have decided on for their child. As the Inquisitr previously shared, the duo have already outfitted the baby’s nursery with cool, soothing gray and white tones — deeming it “gender neutral.” The couple brought in SoHo House interior designer Vicky Charles to help design the comforting room, as Charles has already made a name for herself in furnishing the lavish spa’s crisp and clean locations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also made some major, high-tech upgrades to Frogmore Cottage, which sits on the grounds of the Windsor Estate. They’ve added security windows, cameras, and a built-in stereo system as just a few of the modern advancements to the cottage, which was built in 1801.

Markle and Prince Harry have also decided to forgo hiring a nanny to help raise their child, as has been custom for new, royal mothers to pursue. The couple followed the lead of Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, who also opted to be more hands on with their children and not hire any professional staff to care for their three kids. Though insiders have reported that Markle will be bringing in her mother, Doria Ragland, for at least a few months to help the couple during the hectic first moments as new parents.

This latest tidbit is just another signal to the public that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping in line with modern, progressive times, and that they’re willing to push the boundaries of typical royal protocol — moving forward with a more contemporary style of parenting.