Khloe Kardashian Says ‘They Cheated Because They Wanted To’ Amid Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloe Kardashian had a message about cheaters.

Khloe Kardashian appears to be addressing the recent alleged cheating scandal between her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods in her most direct message about the scandal yet. According to a report by Bustle, the reality star took to Instagram Stories on February 28 to share a message with her fans in which she called out cheaters.

Though she didn’t mention either Tristan or Jordyn by name after weeks of rumors the twosome got too close at a party earlier this month, the quote posted to her account definitely appeared to allude to the latest scandal.

Kardashian shared a heartfelt message that read, “Remember: they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they’re sorry because they got caught.”

The quote then continued, “It’s always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it.”

It’s not clear if Khloe wrote the message herself or if she simply shared the block of text because it hit close to home, though the latest post appears to be her most direct allude yet to reports that Thompson and Woods recently hooked up.

The alleged interaction between the two is said to have been what caused Khloe’s split with the father of her 10-month-old daughter.

Hollywood Unlocked first reported that Jordyn – who has been a close friend to the Kardashians and best friend of Kylie Jenner for a number of years – and Tristan got to close at a party at his home on February 17.

None of the Kardashian family have officially confirmed the claims as of yet, though they’ve all posted some pretty cryptic alludes to the drama on social media.

The Inquisitr reported that one of the clearest signs that the cheating did in fact go down came when Khloe appeared to hint at the drama by deleting several photos of Tristan from her Instagram account shortly after the news broke.

Khloe’s latest post seemingly about her personal relationship drama comes shortly after she shared another quote on the social media site that appeared to allude to the latest drama.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the KUWTK star recently posted another block of text to her account in which she said she was experiencing a “rough patch” in her life right now.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Dear God, I am going through a rough patch in my life right now, but I trust in you. Please help me unfold what you are trying to teach me in this storm,” the quote shared by Kardashian read. “I believe that even in this storm, there is a powerful message that I can take to help strengthen me.”

E! News confirmed on February 19 that Khloe and Tristan officially broke up amid the scandal.