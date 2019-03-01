Netflix Will See These Titles Come & Go In March 2019

For binge-watchers and lovers of streaming television, the monthly report from Netflix of what’s coming to the service is a chance to find something new. During the brutal winter months, it’s extremely easy to find yourself watching all 14 seasons Grey’s Anatomy again or watch the complete first season of Umbrella Academy in one day. It’s also very plausible to pray that Friends really doesn’t go away this time, or that compelling documentary you keep convincing yourself you’ll watch after “one more episode” of Grace and Frankie. This is why the entire list is now available of what you still have time to watch, and what you may have to say goodbye to.
According to Time, more episodes of the makeover show Queer Eye is coming to the streaming service, as well as Arrested Development. Santa Clarita Diet will also return for its third season. In movieland, the ultra-romantic film The Notebook starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling is also set to appear on the streaming service. However, (spoiler alert) the 2005 film may look a little different, as the Inquisitr previously reported that the film’s ending has been edited out by Netflix.
If comedy is more your speed, Netflix will air Amy Schumer’s comedy special, Growing, this month. Comedian Hasan Minhaj’s comedy show, Patriot Act, will also air new weekly episodes.
Below is the full list of original content Netflix is showcasing this month:
March 1
- Budapest
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
- Larva Island: Season 2
- Losers
- Northern Rescue
- River’s Edge
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
- Your Son
March 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book
March 3
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
March 6
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
- The Order
March 8
- After Life
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Immortals
- Juanita
- Lady J
- Shadow
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 12
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
March 15
- Arrested Development: Season 5B
- Burn Out
- Dry Martina
- Girl
- If I Hadn’t Met You
- Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
- Love, Death & Robots
- Paskal
- Queer Eye: Season 3
- Robozuna: Season 2
- Turn Up Charlie
- YooHoo to the Rescue
March 16
- Green Door
March 19
- Amy Schumer Growing
March 21
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
March 22
- Carlo & Malik
- Charlie’s Colorforms City
- Delhi Crime
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio
- Mirage
- Most Beautiful Thing
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
- Selling Sunset
- The Dirt
March 26
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
March 29
- 15 August
- Bayoneta
- Osmosis
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
- The Highwaymen
- The Legend of Cocaine Island
- Traitors
March 31
- El sabor de las margaritas
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
Date TBD
- On My Block: Season 2
NETFLIX: New Titles Arriving March 1st!https://t.co/HcMRlu4EKR pic.twitter.com/ewH7K8YfBs
— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 28, 2019
Below is the list of licensed content coming to Netflix in March:
March 1
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter’s Bone
March 5
- Disney’s Christopher Robin
March 7
- Doubt
- Blue Jasmine
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
March 15
- A Separation
- Kung Fu Hustle
- The Lives of Others
March 29
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5
Below is the list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in March:
Movies and TV shows leaving @Netflix in March https://t.co/A6hixYT5Ci pic.twitter.com/HNTvE0ofPn
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2019
Leaving March 1
- Bruce Almighty
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Hostage
- Pearl Harbor
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Gift
- The Little Rascals
- United 93
Leaving March 2
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Leaving March 3
- Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Leaving March 4
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Leaving March 5
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Leaving March 8
- Click
Leaving March 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Role Models
Leaving March 18
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Leaving March 31
- Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
- The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5