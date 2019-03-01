Netflix Will See These Titles Come & Go In March 2019

For binge-watchers and lovers of streaming television, the monthly report from Netflix of what’s coming to the service is a chance to find something new. During the brutal winter months, it’s extremely easy to find yourself watching all 14 seasons Grey’s Anatomy again or watch the complete first season of Umbrella Academy in one day. It’s also very plausible to pray that Friends really doesn’t go away this time, or that compelling documentary you keep convincing yourself you’ll watch after “one more episode” of Grace and Frankie. This is why the entire list is now available of what you still have time to watch, and what you may have to say goodbye to.

According to Time, more episodes of the makeover show Queer Eye is coming to the streaming service, as well as Arrested Development. Santa Clarita Diet will also return for its third season. In movieland, the ultra-romantic film The Notebook starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling is also set to appear on the streaming service. However, (spoiler alert) the 2005 film may look a little different, as the Inquisitr previously reported that the film’s ending has been edited out by Netflix.

If comedy is more your speed, Netflix will air Amy Schumer’s comedy special, Growing, this month. Comedian Hasan Minhaj’s comedy show, Patriot Act, will also air new weekly episodes.

Below is the full list of original content Netflix is showcasing this month:

March 1

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Northern Rescue

River’s Edge

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Your Son

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

The Order

March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Shadow

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

March 15

Arrested Development: Season 5B

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

If I Hadn’t Met You

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal

Queer Eye: Season 3

Robozuna: Season 2

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16

Green Door

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

Date TBD

On My Block: Season 2

Below is the list of licensed content coming to Netflix in March:

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

March 7

Doubt

Blue Jasmine

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

March 15

A Separation

Kung Fu Hustle

The Lives of Others

March 29

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5

Below is the list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in March:

Leaving March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving March 8

Click

Leaving March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving March 31