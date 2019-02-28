Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of ‘Squad’: Son Saint, Daughter Chicago, And Nieces True And Stormi

The next generation of Kardashians are here and they couldn’t be any cuter.

In a sweet snapshot that was shared with Kim Kardashian’s 129 million Instagram followers, cousins Saint West, Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson all pose together against a wall and look adorable in the process. It is unclear where exactly the photo was taken, but it’s safe to say that the youngsters seem to be enjoying some quality family time together.

Saint West appears all the way in the back of the snapshot, looking as cute as can be with his dark, curly hair. The 3-year-old looks casual in a gray T-shirt and some sweatpants as he sits on top of a navy chair with a white star pattern. Saint’s little sister, Chicago West, sits just in front of him on the chair and like her brother, she looks as sweet as pie.

The tot can be seen wearing a big headband with a bow in her hair along with an orange henley shirt and matching leggings. To her right is Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi. The 1-year-old appears to be dressed for cold weather as she rocks a knit sweater along with matching pants. To complete her look, the fashionista-in-training sports a black beanie with two pompoms.

And last but not least is Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson. She appears to the left of Chicago and looks dressed to impress in a black leather jacket with a gray dress underneath. To finish off her look, she also sports a white pair of sneakers.

So far, the sweet cousin love photo has earned Kardashian a lot of attention on social media with over 1.3 million likes in addition to 11,000 comments. While some fans took to the photo to gush over how adorable the four kids are, countless others let Kim know that she appears to be a great mom.

“The next generation of keeping up with the Kardashians. Got to love it,” one follower wrote.

“You All Seriously make some Beautiful Babies! God Bless them all!”

“They’re all adorable but look at Chi, she’s stunning,” another gushed.

It’s nice to see that the famous family seems to be kicking back and enjoying a little rest following the cheating scandal that rocked their world last week. As The Inquisitr shared, Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods was caught hooking up with Khloe’s now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Since the scandal was brought to light, the Kardashian family have been ridding their lives of Woods once and for all, banning her from the family businesses and even from Kylie’s home.

Woods is expected to tell her side of the story tomorrow on an episode of Red Table Talk.