WWE Rumors: Another Huge Hint Dropped For A Reunion Of The Shield – Dean Ambrose’s Status With The Company

The Shield's next reunion tour may happen a lot sooner than anyone may think.

With the return to the ring of Roman Reigns, WWE now needs to figure out what to do with him and what storyline to throw him in. As fans saw on Monday Night Raw, he aligned with Seth Rollins once again, and as reported by Inquisitr, hints were dropped at another reunion of The Shield. Now, more clues have been dropped, and it’s not out of the question for the “Hounds of Justice” to reunite by the time Fastlane happens on March 10, 2019.

On Raw, Reigns and Rollins went out to the ring to save Dean Ambrose from being destroyed by Elias, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin. After they had chased the heels off, the former brothers of The Shield left the ring, but Ambrose remained in the ring and just stared at them.

After that little incident, Wrestling Inc. is reporting that a 2-on-4 handicap match has been advertised for Fastlane in Cleveland. The match would pit Reigns and Rollins against the four heels who partnered together to beat down Ambrose on Monday.

That goes in line with past rumors of The Shield and Braun Strowman taking on Elias, Lashley, Corbin, and McIntyre at Fastlane. If either of those matches ends up being the case, The Shield could have a full-on reunion before the pay-per-view which would have it take place this week.

Inquisitr reported about a week ago that WWE was already setting up an angle and storyline for Reigns’ return, and this may prove those rumors.

WWE

It is interesting that Dean Ambrose has been so involved in WWE storylines as it’s already been confirmed he is leaving the company in April. WWE personally reported last month that Ambrose will not re-sign with the promotion after his current contract expires after WrestleMania 35.

Making things even more intriguing is that Wrestling Inc. is reporting Ambrose is now being advertised for post-WrestleMania 35 events. Ambrose has not only been added to event listings for May but also WWE’s tour of Europe during that same month.

Of course, superstar appearances are always subject to change, but it’s odd that WWE would add him at all since he is supposed to be leaving. Ambrose had reportedly turned down a seven-figure deal with WWE as he was unhappy with how he was being used.

There is still time until Dean Ambrose’s contract is up and things could or may have already changed regarding his leaving the company. On the other hand, Fastlane is next weekend and WWE appears to be heading toward a reunion of The Shield as soon as possible. If it’s going to happen for the event, it will be this week, and they may have some big opponents in a group of heels who have been terrorizing Raw.