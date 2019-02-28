Selena Gomez Stuns In Silky Pink Pajamas As She Promotes New Single ‘I Can’t Get Enough’

Selena Gomez is taking to her Instagram account to promote her new song.

Earlier today, the singer shared a photo of herself to let fans know that her new song, “I Can’t Get Enough,” was finally out. In the snapshot posted to her account, Gomez looks stunning in a pair of pink silky pajamas as she lays on what appears to be a massive bed with white sheets.

Though Gomez looks like she’s about ready to hit the hay, she still looks absolutely gorgeous as she wears her long dark locks curled — halfway back in a ponytail. The singer wears a face full of makeup, along with a big pair of hoop earrings, as she looks into the camera.

To complete her look, Gomez rocks black nail polish and she also gives fans a little glimpse of the tattoo across her foot. It certainly comes as no shock that Selena’s new photo has earned her a lot of traffic from her Instagram followers. So far, the singer has racked up over 2.7 million views in addition to 45,000 comments on the shot.

While some followers commented on the image to let Gomez know how amazing she looks, countless others commented on the post to let her know that they’re pumped for her new song.

“Amazing song! All from you is magic,” one follower wrote.

“Im [sic] so proud of you Selena I love you keep going in positive directions be positive and with positive people I love you and keep up the good work,” a second fan gushed.

“THE QUEEN IS COMING,” another user wrote in all-caps.

According to E News!, the 26-year-old teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin for the track. All of the artists have been teasing the collab on their respective Instagram pages, and fans are thrilled that they can finally listen to the upbeat track.

“Crazy / I like that, you like that, so let’s be crazy / The contact, impact, I want that daily,” Selena sings on the new track. “Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately / I like that, baby.”

And this isn’t the first time that Gomez has released new music over the course of the past few weeks. Just last month, Gomez teamed up with pal Julia Michaels for the track “Anxiety,” which is featured on Michaels’ new EP, Inner Monologue Part I. In the song, both of the ladies open up about their struggles with anxiety — and as Harper’s Bazaar reported, Gomez even paid tribute to Michaels for letting her be a part of it.

“You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt. This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too,” she said of the song. “You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!”

Hopefully fans will be seeing more new music from Gomez in the near future.