‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is T-Pain, The Man Allegedly Behind The Monster Costume?

The Masked Singer will air the finale tonight, and nearly everyone believes that the man behind the monster mask will be revealed as rapper T-Pain.

According to Tallahassee Democrat, the consensus among fans online and nearly every news outlet is that The Masked Singer‘s monster will be revealed as rapper T-Pain on Wednesday night. So, who is T-Pain?

T-Pain is a 33-year-old rapper from Tallahassee, Florida. Hot New Hip Hop reveals that his real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm. The rapper was reportedly discovered by fellow singer Akon.

T-Pain is married to wife, Amber Najm, and the pair share three children together. His album Epiphany hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and he’s earned credibility with songs such as “Buy U A Drank,” “I’m N Luv Wit A Stripper,” and “Bartender.”

The T in his name reportedly is a tribute to his hometown of Tallahassee, but the rapper’s best known trait is the auto tune element to his voice and songs. T-Pain gathered a huge fan base at the height of his career, but was later called out for using auto tune instead of his real voice.

Many elements of T-Pain’s life line up with the clues that the monster has given fans, who now believe he’ll be revealed as the man behind the elaborate mask.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when The Masked Singer judges asked the monster if he was a professional singer, he answered, “Not to everyone,” seemingly hinting at the auto tune controversy in his career.

He’s also given hints such as that he has been “vilified and persecuted for sounding like a ringtone, and has revealed that he’s from the south. The monster says he’s a family man, which lines up with T-Pain’s wife and three children at home, and he’s also revealed that he likes video games, which is something the rapper has become known for.

Fans have watched the monster belt out songs such as “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “I Don’t Want To Be,” “American Woman,” and “Stay With Me,” proving that he can sing an array of genres and nail them all.

The judges, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger have all bee moved by the monster, and he’s also become a favorite among fans who can’t wait to see what the finale holds for the performer, and if he’ll be crowned champion of Season 1.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday night on Fox.