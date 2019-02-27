Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Could Face ‘Messy Custody Case,’ Lawyer Says, Per ‘HL’

At this point, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may want nothing to do with each other, but for the sake of their daughter True, they’ll have to co-parent together for quite some time – another 17 years to be exact. So, how will co-parenting work with the two likely living in different states?

According to Ohio family attorney Andrew A. Zashin, things could become relatively complicated in the very near future, reports Hollywood Life. During an interview with the publication, Zashin shed light on the child custody laws in Ohio where the Cleveland Cavaliers star resides. Since Khloe Kardashian technically still resides in California, the two could be facing a “jurisdictional fight” if the legal proceedings get ugly.

“This case could be a jurisdictional fight, where the home state could be a ‘question of fact’ and we have to determine where the child has lived for the last six months because there’s an act called the UCCJEA (Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act),” Zashin told the publication.

“Khloe and Tristan could be fighting in two different courts in California and in Ohio. The courts would have to communicate with each other to figure out which state has greater ‘significant connections’ with the child.”

However, complications do not end there. Zashin also claims Tristan could avoid the possibility of staggering child support payments if the courts rule that True is a resident of Ohio since she and Khloe resided there for the last several months.

Since it is mandatory that Tristan is stationed in Cleveland, Ohio, for professional reasons, Zashin claims the NBA baller’s legal team could argue that Khloe Kardashian has the flexibility to conduct business from there.

While there have been tons of reports about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s breakup, little has been said about custody of their daughter, True Thompson. It’s no secret the Kardashians are known to put up quite a fight when it comes to legal proceedings.

In fact, Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian has been embroiled in a heated custody battle with his estranged ex-fiancee Blac Chyna for the last couple of years. Since their daughter was an infant, the two have gone back and forth to court fighting over child support payments and custody arrangements. Even now, they have yet to reach a solid agreement on their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Hopefully, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson can remain amicable for the sake of their child.