‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Shuts Down Vanderpump Doggy Drama

The scandal behind #puppygate has been heating up over the past week, with housewives battling housewives over who is to blame for bringing the fate of poor Lucy onto the show. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley definitively shut the topic down on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, setting the record straight on exactly what took place.

A little bit of background for those who aren’t up-to-date on the drama: Dorit adopted a Chihuahua puppy named Lucy from The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. After the dog bit both Dorit’s husband P.K. and their daughter, the couple decided to find the pup a new home. Somehow, the pooch ended up at a dog shelter, which put the Kemsley’s in violation of the Vanderpump dog contract and put a black mark on the foundation’s reputation.

Lisa Vanderpump was understandably upset about the situation, but she maintained on the show that Dorit had talked to her about it and had no bad intentions. The story could have ended there, but Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave got involved in the situation while cameras were rolling.

Lisa Rinna accused Lisa Vanderpump of setting the whole event up to give her an interesting storyline. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teddi says that she believes she and Kyle were dragged into the situation intentionally to make Dorit look bad.

“I’ve already said multiple times I am not innocent in all of this,” she said. “But why do you think Kyle and I were brought to Vanderpump Dogs to begin with?”

Meanwhile, everyone is getting dragged for failing to focus on the most important element: what’s going on with poor Lucy. So on Tuesday night, Dorit finally cleared the air while speaking with Andy Cohen. Basically, she says that Lisa Vanderpump was kept up-to-date on the situation from the get-go.

“To set the record straight, Lucy went from our loving home to another loving home. And then she, unbeknown to me, had ended up in a local shelter. That woman was informed that Lucy originated from Vanderpump Dogs,” Dorit said. “The shelter got in touch with Vanderpump Dogs.”

“I told Lisa immediately. So Lisa always knew that Lucy went to a new home. Always.”

Co-star on WWHL Isaac Mizrahi called the news “a big revelation.”

“That changes my entire opinion,” he said.

You can catch the entire drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.