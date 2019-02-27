‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Jokes That She’s His ‘Sugar Mama’ On Instagram

What did Lala Kent buy him?

Lala Kent isn’t the only spoiled party in her relationship.

According to a new post on Instagram, Randall Emmett — who pays the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast member’s bills — is also spoiled by the reality star Lala sent him a special gift on Tuesday amid a cast trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

“I finally am being taken care of by my sugar mama, thank you [Lala Kent] for my new luggage! Wow!!!!” he wrote in the caption of a video on Instagram in which he was seen showing off a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

As fans may have seen on Kent’s Instagram page in recent days, she and her co-stars — including Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney — are currently in Nashville, where they are celebrating Doute’s birthday.

Although Kent and Emmett frequently fly together, Emmett wasn’t involved in the cast’s latest trip. Instead, he remained in Los Angeles with his two kids, London and Rylee.

Earlier this week, Kent shared a clip of herself on Instagram in which she was seen flying commercial, which isn’t her favorite thing to do. In the past, as her followers have seen, she’s been treated to the luxurious life. She regularly poses for photos on her fiance’s private plane.

During Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent was seen opening up to her co-stars about her summer of 2018 split from Emmett, which occurred after she returned home from a no-drinking trip to Solvang to find that her partner had gotten wasted without her. As she explained, she and Emmett had made a pact to quit drinking together because nothing good ever came of it. However, while she stuck to the promise, he opted out after feeling that she was being cold towards him.

Over the weekend, prior to the episode airing, Kent spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her relationship. She applauded her fiance as the “most incredible human in the world.”

“Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet,” she explained.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don't miss new episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.