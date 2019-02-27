‘The Bachelor’ Fans Give Their Final Rose To Cassie Randolph’s Dad, Matt Randolph

The protective father of Colton Underwood’s top contestant is a reality TV rock star.

Bachelor Nation is giving Cassie Randolph’s dad a bunch of roses. Matt Randolph, the father of Colton Underwood’s frontrunner contestant, may just be the most sensible parent ever to appear on a show in the long history of The Bachelor franchise.

Mr. Randolph may also be the most involved parent, because—SPOILER ALERT!—next week he reportedly shows up in Portugal to talk to his 23-year-old daughter one more time before her fantasy suite date with Colton, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. And his stance apparently hasn’t changed.

During Cassie’s Hunting Beach hometown date on The Bachelor, it was clear that her father Matt Randolph wasn’t feeling the love for Colton Underwood. The protective dad questioned Colton’s intentions with his daughter.

“I didn’t have a strong initial opinion of Colton because I don’t like to draw judgment to quickly. I could tell Colton was being affectionate with Cassie. I don’t know if that’s what he does with all the girls he goes out with. We don’t know him. He seemed like a … guy.”

Things took an even more unexpected turn when Colton asked Matt Randolph for permission to propose to Cassie—and he said no.

“I think that a lifelong commitment, that’s big and shouldn’t be taken at all lightly because it is forever in my opinion,” Matt Randolph told The Bachelor star. “Too often I think it’s done without enough thought. As far as the hand in marriage, that would be a premature blessing.”

Did Cassie’s dad affect her decision to hide her affection for Colton? #TheBachelor https://t.co/xGA0uizDxt — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 26, 2019

And that statement has now turned Matt Randolph into a reality TV rock star. Bachelor fans have been flooding social media with support for Matt Randolph, who is the “realest” reality TV dad ever. Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve even gave Matt Randolph a rare seal of approval, describing him as the most sensible parent in 37 combined seasons of the ABC reality franchise.

You can see some of the reaction to Cassie Randolph’s dad Matt’s appearance on The Bachelor.

Matt Randolph, the new father of Bachelor Nation. — Quinn (Clark) Mutch (@quinntaylor_m) February 26, 2019

Matt Randolph is the definition of dad goals. Dude is a LEGEND — Nolan Wolffis (@loscontrarian) February 27, 2019

Matt Randolph has to be one of the smartest fathers that has been on #TheBachelor. I believe this is how my dad would be if I went on a reality show… — All About Reality… (@RealityTVBabe00) February 26, 2019

@CassieRandolph dad is just checking @colton out like a real dad should! #TheBachelor — Jordyn Goodwin (@jordyn_goodwin) February 26, 2019

@CassieRandolph I love how your dad was so protective over you!!! That’s makes my heart so warm knowing how much your family cares about you❣️❣️ — Juliana voiculescsu (@JVoiculescsu) February 26, 2019

Matt F***ing Randolph is all our spirit animals. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 26, 2019

It is clear that Cassie Randolph has a serious support system and that she is very close with her father. A look at her Instagram page shows plenty of family photos mixed in with her pics of her newfound Bachelor fame.

Cassie Randolph has also been vocal about the fact that her family means everything to her. Cassie’s Bachelor bio for ABC even states, “The one thing she wouldn’t do for love is turn her back on her family.”

And with a dad who won’t give Colton his permission to propose to her, that could mean she’s headed for a tricky decision as she heads to the fantasy suites.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.