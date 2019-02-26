Nicollette Sheridan is leaving the soap opera 'Dynasty' to be with her terminally ill mother during her final days.

According to an article by Us Weekly, Nicollette Sheridan is leaving Dynasty to be with her mother as her health declines.

Dynasty is the reboot of a popular soap opera that aired in the 1980s before dwindling ratings saw it canceled. The CW has given the show a second chance, and it’s seeing a growing fan base.

Sheridan was cast to portray the role of Alexis, once portrayed by Joan Collins. A powerful woman obsessed with her children’s success, willing to obtain any level of power or wealth, and do almost anything to see them succeed.

It’s a complicated character, and one Sheridan has enjoyed portraying.

But sadly, Sheridan’s mother has developed a terminal illness — one that has left her with very little time to live. So Sheridan has decided to step away from the show in order to spend what remaining time is left to be with her mother before she passes away.

The news was confirmed by both CBS and The CW in a statement regarding her departure, according to a report by Deadline.

“Nicollette Sheridan will be leaving DYNASTY in order to focus on some personal family responsibilities. She was a valuable asset to the show and we wish her continued success in the future.”

Sheridan expressed her gratitude for The CW and CBS in allowing her to terminate her contract in order to be with her mother during her final days. She also wished her “successor” the best of luck.

The statement about her successor has fed the rumors that The CW and CBS are looking to recast the role, rather then to eliminate it. However, this hasn’t been confirmed by either company.

Sheridan’s final episode is scheduled for March, leaving the character’s fate in limbo.

Sheridan took to Instagram to let fans know what she’ll be pursuing in the mean time, seemingly confirming she will not make a return to Dynasty any time soon.

Sheridan garnered mainstream attention for her appearances on Desperate Housewives for a total of five seasons. She left that show after claiming that the creator of the show, Marc Cherry, hit her after a disagreement the two were having over a particular scene in 2008. This started a legal battle that lasted until 2017, culminating in the judge dismissing the case following a hung jury.

Sheridan was also recently embroiled in a scandal after Lisa Rinna, star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, claimed that Sheridan had an affair with Michael Bolton.

Sheridan declared the claim “Fake News!” on Twitter and said the marriage ended amicably. Sheridan’s ex-husband, Harry Hamlin, denied the parting was amicable on Twitter, and says the affair is what ended their marriage.