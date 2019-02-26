Michael Cohen Is Ready To Spill Who Signed Stormy Daniels ‘Cover-Up’ Checks

The former Trump lawyer is prepared to say who reimbursed him, and he has receipts.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is testifying this week, prepared to share details about the payment to Stormy Daniels in advance of the 2016 presidential election. Today, Cohen is testifying behind closed doors, but tomorrow will see the ex Trump lawyer testifying publicly live before the House Oversight panel, and he will reportedly be bringing documentation to back up his assertions that he fronted money to the adult entertainer for the president. On Thursday, Cohen will be giving testimony again privately.

The Daily Beast reports that Cohen is prepared to prove that one person reimbursed him for the payments to Daniels, and publicly state who the individual is who signed the repayment checks, hence violating campaign finance laws. Cohen’s team is not revealing whose signature is on the checks in advance, but he is prepared to talk about it tomorrow.

Cohen was reimbursed for the lump sum payment he made to the adult entertainer allegedly to cover up Trump’s extramarital relationship with Daniels in $35,000 monthly payments which current Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is calling part of a retainer agreement. In the public questioning, Cohen is said to be prepared to prove that this isn’t the case and that Giuliani’s claim is part of the “cover-up.”

Michael Cohen was considered Trump’s “fixer” for many years, and up until he took a deal which was extended through the Mueller investigation to give testimony against his former client, Cohen insisted publicly that he loved Mr. Trump and would “take a bullet” for him. Cohen is going to prison as part of this deal in May.

This is why Cohen has some credibility issues, as for years he made a tidy sum working for the Trump organization, according to The Inquisitr. After Trump won the 2016 election, Cohen also capitalized on Trump’s new position by selling “access” to the new president and making millions.

The Mueller documents on Cohen’s indictment indicate that the former Trump lawyer made upward of $4 million making introductions and securing meetings with the president.

The Mueller memo released to the public states that several corporations had to pay Cohen up front for an audience with Trump.