Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out For The First Time Since Tristan Thompson’s Latest Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out for the first time since Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broken her silence to give a shout-out to a group of people who made her feel loved during the ordeal – her fans.

According to People Magazine, Kardashian sent a heartfelt message to her fans via her Twitter account on Tuesday, thanking them for all of their love and support during a time when rumors are flying about her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another,” Kardashian told her loyal supporters.

As many fans know, Khloe has been speaking out about the scandal in her own way, by posting tons of cryptic messages to her Instagram Stories, which seem to be about Tristan and Jordyn.

In addition, she’s also ripped into The Bachelor creator, Mike Fleiss, who had been teasing that Khloe was in talks to become the next Bachelorette. Kardashian shut down the rumors quickly, revealing that if Fleiss didn’t stop using her as “clickbait” she would get her lawyers involved.

News first broke that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had split last weekend. Things then got wild when it was revealed that their breakup was due to the NBA star’s hookup with Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The drama is said to have rocked the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially since Jordyn is Kylie Jenner’s best friend, and the two were as close as sisters. Woods had also been close to the rest of the family, including Khloe.

Sources tell the magazine that Jordyn has spent a week apologizing to the family and trying to explain her side of things. However, the insider claims that the family believes she wanted to hook up with Tristan, and never thought that she would be caught, or that the consequences would be so earth-shattering to her life with Kylie and her career.

As for Tristan, this isn’t the first time he’s allegedly been unfaithful. The basketball player was busted cheating on Khloe last April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s drama with Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.