Jordyn Woods Completely Removed From Kardashian Businesses, Per ‘TMZ’

The Kardashians and Jenners have reportedly cut business ties with Jordyn Woods after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

Woods, 21, allegedly had an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend. Woods has reportedly been excommunicated from any further partnerships with the reality family. She is also not on speaking terms with the family or her best friend, Kylie Jenner, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Woods currently makes a substantial amount of her income by working with the beauty and fashion moguls. She currently has a makeup line under Kylie Cosmetics and also has her own page on the Good American website, which is Kardashian’s denim brand. Since the rumors surfaced regarding her disloyalty to the family, her page was taken down from Kardashian’s website. The Jordyn X Kylie makeup collection has been sold out, with no current plans or announcements of it being restocked. Jenner’s lip color for Woods, entitled “Jordy” has been cut down to 50 percent off its original price, causing speculation that the lip color won’t be apart of the makeup collection anytime soon.

While the business relationship between the Kardashian/Jenners and Woods may be coming to an end, TMZ stated that Stormi’s mom is willing to forgive her longtime friend. Jenner is reportedly “leaving the door open” for a possible reconciliation. According to sources, Jenner’s sisters wouldn’t be surprised if she becomes friends with Woods again some time down the road. People reported on Monday that Jenner currently feels torn between her friends and her family and, “it’s gonna be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life.”

Woods’ inability to be consistent with her actions with Thompson is another possible reason why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are giving her the boot professionally. The Inquisitr previously reported that Woods said she was “blackout drunk” on the night of the scandal, which involved Woods sitting on Thompson’s lap in an L.A. nightclub. Sources tell People, however, that the story doesn’t add up and she isn’t making her innocence convincing.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” the source explained. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

Woods recently made her first public appearance since the scandal to promote her lash collaboration with Eylure in West Hollywood. She has yet to rejoin social media, but is receiving backlash from Kardashian/Jenner followers on her latest posts.