Brody Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Should Have Left Tristan Thompson The First Time He Cheated

Brody Jenner is speaking out about his former step-sister Khloe Kardashian’s love life after it was revealed that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to Us Weekly, Brody Jenner was asked about the situation on Sunday at Elton John’s Oscars viewing party in L.A. Jenner, 35, revealed that he felt “bad” for Khloe Kardashian and weighed in with his thoughts on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals.

“Khloe is a great person. Nobody deserves that. I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course I feel bad for her,” Brody told the outlet.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the scandal erupted.

After that, Khloe and Tristan stayed together and tried to repair their damaged relationship. However, sources tell People Magazine that Kardashian kept her baby daddy at a distance.

“She was deeply hurt by him and basically kept him at arm’s length. The only reason she was still seeing him was because of True. The fact that her family is breaking apart is a nightmare for her, but it’s been a long time coming,” an insider dished.

The source went on to add that Khloe Kardashian is doing what Brody Jenner believed she should have done originally. She’s moving on and focusing on her daughter in hopes of creating a “loving healthy home” for the little girl, who will celebrate her birthday in a few weeks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan allegedly doesn’t have much remorse about cheating on Khloe this time around. Sources claim that Thompson doesn’t care much about his breakup with Kardashian and that he was over the relationship anyway.

However, the NBA star’s friends all allegedly believe that he’s an “idiot” for cheating on Khloe and breaking up his young family.

The Inquisitr reveals that as for Jordyn Woods, she’s said to be devastated over the entire situation and has reportedly been begging Khloe and Kylie for forgiveness. She is claiming that she was blackout drunk at the time of the hookup with Tristan and that she doesn’t even remember doing it.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s drama when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.