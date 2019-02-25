‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Abbott Returns To Genoa City

Amazing new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Ashley Abbott returns to Genoa City in the very near future, and fans could not be more thrilled about the prospect.

Today, The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap showed that Jack (Peter Bergman) offered to help Abby (Melissa Ordway) with her wedding, since he didn’t think that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) had plans to return to Genoa City anytime soon to help her daughter. However, it looks like Ashley will shock her brother by returning sooner than he anticipated, because Soap Opera Digest reported that Eileen Davidson is bringing Ashley Abbott back to the canvas — at least for a bit.

Davidson said, “I said on my last day that I would love to come back for a visit, and I was lucky enough to have [Head Writer] Josh Griffith take me up on my offer. It’s always great to see my Y&R family.”

Fans won’t have long to wait, either. The actress appears on the show on March 28 and 29, which is just a few episodes after Doug Davidson’s March 25 return. It’s possible their storylines overlap — or perhaps Ashley returns to Genoa City to help Abby with something wedding related just over a month from now. The timing of this return seems too early to be part of the promised storyline honoring the late Kristoff St. John and his character, Neil.

When Ashley departed Genoa City on October 29, 2018, she took every last one of her Jabot patents with her. She took a jetliner to Paris, where she intended to launch a rival cosmetics company named My Beauty, after John Abbott’s pet name for her. In the months leading up to her dramatic departure, Ashley had tricked Jack into believing he wasn’t really John Abbott’s son, in order to get some revenge for the blood Abbott clause at Jabot.

Of course, the clause is long gone — just like Ashley — and now Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is CEO at Jabot, which cannot thrill Ashley. Although, after this week, Phyllis may find her time as head of the cosmetics company cut short after Jack and Billy (Jason Thompson) team up to take her out of the top seat at their family company.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Davidson’s life since departing the show hasn’t been filled with relaxation as she’d initially planned. Instead, the house she and her husband, Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian Page), share sustained damage in the devastating Woolsey Fire in California. The Daytime Emmy-winning actress devoted much of her time arranging for the restoration of their home and property after the subsequent fire and smoke damage.