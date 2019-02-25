Lady Gaga Reveals What Bradley Cooper Told Her Before Their Steamy Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper steamed up the Oscars on Sunday night with an intimate performance of the song “Shallow” from the movie A Star Is Born. Following their on-stage reunion, the singer revealed what Cooper said to her before they sang.

According to People, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the talk of the 2019 Oscars. Although neither won an award for their performance in A Star Is Born, Gaga did take home the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The singer accepted her award just moments after she and Bradley received a standing ovation from the crowd for performing “Shallow” together. When the show was over, Gaga revealed that Cooper had some heartfelt words of wisdom for her just before they took the stage.

Gaga revealed that Cooper told her, “‘One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.'”

“That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow,’ He said, ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ And turns out, joy did a whole lot for me,” Gaga added.

Moments after singing on stage, Lady Gaga accepted her Oscar for Best Original Song. She then took the time to thank her co-writers, sister, mother, father — and of course, Bradley Cooper.

Gaga tearfully gushed over Cooper — telling him that there was no one else in the world that could have performed the song with her — and thanked him for believing in the pair.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, not everyone believes that Gaga and Cooper are merely great friends. The couple’s performance set the internet ablaze with people wondering if there were romantic sparks flying between the pair.

Former Spice Girl Mel B. spoke out about the performance, revealing that she felt “uncomfortable” for Bradley’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, while he and Gaga were on stage. The two appeared to share what seemed to be a very intimate moment together.

Mel went on to state that she hopes that the chemistry was only part of the pair’s performance as entertainers, and that they are keeping it professional for the sake of Irina Shayk, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with Cooper.

Neither Lady Gaga nor Bradley Cooper have spoken out about the romance rumors.